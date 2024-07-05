fbpx
piątek, 05.07.2024
Sprostowanie do artykułu “Rzepak ozimy – wybrane odmiany populacyjne”

Autor: Józef Przybysz
W wydaniu czerwcowym gazety Wiadomości Rolnicze Polska w artykule dr inż. T. Sekutowskiego pt.” Rzepak ozimy – wybrane odmiany populacyjne” , błędnie zostały wymienione odmiany HR Smolice – za co przepraszamy.

Józef Przybysz

