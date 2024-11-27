Ciągniki, maszyny i technika rolnicza. Przegląd najpopularniejszych newsów – 27.11.2024

Najpopularniejsze posty
None found
Najpopularniejsze artykuły
None found
NAJNOWSZE WIADOMOŚCI
INNE ARTYKUŁY AUTORA
ARTYKUŁY POWIĄZANE (TAG)
None found
None found
Zapisz się do Rolniczego Newslettera WRP.pl, aby otrzymywać informacje o tym co aktualnie najważniejsze w krajowym i zagranicznym rolnictwie.
|Cookie
|Czas przechowywania
|Opis
|_GRECAPTCHA
|6 months
|Google Recaptcha service sets this cookie to identify bots to protect the website against malicious spam attacks.
|AWSALBCORS
|7 days
|Amazon Web Services set this cookie for load balancing.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
|1 year
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie records the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|CookieLawInfoConsent
|1 year
|CookieYes sets this cookie to record the default button state of the corresponding category and the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
|PHPSESSID
|session
|This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie stores and identifies a user's unique session ID to manage user sessions on the website. The cookie is a session cookie and will be deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
|TS01*
|session
|Wix sets this cookie for security and anti-fraud purposes.
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
|Cookie
|Czas przechowywania
|Opis
|_gat
|1 minute
|Google Universal Analytics sets this cookie to restrain request rate and thus limit data collection on high-traffic sites.
|AWSALB
|past
|AWSALB is an application load balancer cookie set by Amazon Web Services to map the session to the target.
|Cookie
|Czas przechowywania
|Opis
|_fbp
|3 months
|Facebook sets this cookie to display advertisements when either on Facebook or on a digital platform powered by Facebook advertising after visiting the website.
|_ga
|1 year 1 month 4 days
|Google Analytics sets this cookie to calculate visitor, session and campaign data and track site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognise unique visitors.
|_ga_*
|1 year 1 month 4 days
|Google Analytics sets this cookie to store and count page views.
|_gid
|1 day
|Google Analytics sets this cookie to store information on how visitors use a website while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the collected data includes the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
|gaVisitorUuid
|1 year
|Google Analytics Getresponse sets this cookie to track online user behaviour statistically.
|Cookie
|Czas przechowywania
|Opis
|fr
|3 months
|Facebook sets this cookie to show relevant advertisements by tracking user behaviour across the web, on sites with Facebook pixel or Facebook social plugin.
|gr83p_59db3877322f17e6c0092c106bdf75dd
|2 months
|Getresponse sets this cookie to collect information through the website’s pop-up questionnaires and messengering for marketing purposes.
|guest_id
|1 year 1 month
|Twitter sets this cookie to identify and track the website visitor. It registers if a user is signed in to the Twitter platform and collects information about ad preferences.
|IDE
|1 year 24 days
|Google DoubleClick IDE cookies store information about how the user uses the website to present them with relevant ads according to the user profile.
|test_cookie
|15 minutes
|doubleclick.net sets this cookie to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|6 months
|YouTube sets this cookie to measure bandwidth, determining whether the user gets the new or old player interface.
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|6 months
|YouTube sets this cookie to store the user's cookie consent state for the current domain.
|YSC
|session
|Youtube sets this cookie to track the views of embedded videos on Youtube pages.
|yt-remote-connected-devices
|never
|YouTube sets this cookie to store the user's video preferences using embedded YouTube videos.
|yt-remote-device-id
|never
|YouTube sets this cookie to store the user's video preferences using embedded YouTube videos.
|yt.innertube::nextId
|never
|YouTube sets this cookie to register a unique ID to store data on what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
|yt.innertube::requests
|never
|YouTube sets this cookie to register a unique ID to store data on what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
|Cookie
|Czas przechowywania
|Opis
|__wpdm_client
|session
|Description is currently not available.
|aff_ran_url_1741
|1 day
|Description is currently not available.
|APC
|6 months
|Description is currently not available.
|ar_debug
|1 month
|Description is currently not available.
|claas-pid
|session
|Description is currently not available.
|CM_SESSIONID
|session
|No description available.
|gaDomain-######
|sesja
|jest wykorzystywane do gromadzenia danych związanych z ruchem na stronie internetowej. Pozwala to na analizę efektywności kampanii marketingowych, śledzenie zachowań użytkowników na stronie oraz dostosowanie zawartości strony do preferencji użytkowników.
|lv-uid
|1 day
|Description is currently not available.
|SRVID
|session
|No description available.
|timeout
|12 hours
|No description available.
|ustat_8iX7g9rygnz3xnt842qnwzrzsumhaa
|1 year
|Description is currently not available.
|ustat_gid
|1 year
|Description is currently not available.
|ustat_u48kpvl18vku1uvh4qce5ggjvm4dmv
|1 year
|Description is currently not available.
|ustat_wsjXwghrt7yz5gxicsah09mz9k0pmr
|1 year
|Description is currently not available.